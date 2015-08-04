Train Strikes Planned For Reading Festival Weekend

Huge train strikes are planned for Reading Festival Weekend, First Great Western have revealed. The strike could cause chaos on the rails for festival goers.

The RMT Union confirmed First Great Western workers will stage industrial action in an ongoing row over job security on the new Hitachi inter-city trains. The strikes will takes place on Sunday August 23rd, and Saturday August 29th until Monday August 31st.

General secretary of the RMT union Mick Cash said "Despite strenuous efforts by our negotiators we have not been able to secure the kind of progress required in the key areas of jobs, services and safety for us to reach an agreement."

Reading & Leeds Festival takes place from 28th to 30th August. This year, Metallica, Mumford & Sons and The Libertines will headline the event.