More Bands Added To Reading And Leeds Festival 2015

These Vintage Reading And Leeds Festival Photos Are Amazing
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
Sunset Sons, The Bronx and Shura are amongst the raft of new acts added to the Reading and Leeds line-up for this summer.
The Libertines, Metallica and Mumford & Sons will headline the Reading and Leeds festival later this summer but we know now even more of the other bands who'll perform.
Announced today are Great X-Pectations favourites Sunset Sons, who'll play the Festival Republic Stage.
Also added to the line-up are Mariachi El Bronx who'll grace the main stage, while their punk alter-egos The Bronx will play the The Lock Up/Pit Stage. The Struts, Twin Peaks and Shura have also signed up to play the festival, which takes place 28-30 August 2015.
Other bands already confirmed to play are Alt-J, Royal Blood and The Maccabees. Tickets are still available for £205 plus £8 booking fee from the official festival website.
