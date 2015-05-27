More Bands Added To Reading And Leeds Festival 2015

The Libertines, Metallica and Mumford & Sons will headline the Reading and Leeds festival later this summer but we know now even more of the other bands who'll perform.



Announced today are Great X-Pectations favourites Sunset Sons, who'll play the Festival Republic Stage.

Also added to the line-up are Mariachi El Bronx who'll grace the main stage, while their punk alter-egos The Bronx will play the The Lock Up/Pit Stage. The Struts, Twin Peaks and Shura have also signed up to play the festival, which takes place 28-30 August 2015.



Other bands already confirmed to play are Alt-J, Royal Blood and The Maccabees. Tickets are still available for £205 plus £8 booking fee from the official festival website.