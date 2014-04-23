The Horrors, Band of Skulls and Brody Dalle added to Reading and Leeds

Twin Atlantic, Blood Red Shoes, Dry The River, Pulled Apart By Horses, Brody Dalle, Palma Violets and Augustines are also new additions to the two site festival.
Queens of The Stone Age, Paramore, Arctic Monkeys and Blink 182 are headlining this year's festival with Vampire Weekend, Jake Bugg and Bombay Bicycle Club also already on the bill.
Reading and Leeds take place 22 - 24 August 2014.
Reading & Leeds Festivals 2014 line-up so far:
MAIN STAGE
Queens Of The Stone Age / Paramore (co-headline) Arctic Monkeys Blink-182
Vampire Weekend Jake Bugg Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Enter Shikari Imagine Dragons You Me At Six
Jimmy Eat World Foster The People A Day To Remember
Deaf Havana The Hives Sleeping With Sirens
Blood Red Shoes Peace Papa Roach
Crossfaith Dry the River Young Guns
Hacktivist Pulled Apart By Horses Tonight Alive
Gnarwolves The Story So Far
BIG TOP
Courteeners Nero Disclosure
Metronomy Bombay Bicycle Club The 1975
SBTRKT Chvrches The Horrors
Warpaint Die Antwoord The Kooks
Temples Don Broco Clean Bandit
Twin Atlantic Cage The Elephant Jungle
Mallory Knox Lower Than Atlantis The Neighbourhood
Drenge Royal Blood Twin Shadow
Marmozets
Lonely The Brave
DANCE STAGE
Netsky Live Pendulum DJ Set Flume
Annie Mac Andy C Klaxons
Gorgon City Gesaffelstein Boys Noize
Wilkinson The Glitch Mob Bondax
Borgore Ben Pearce
Duke Dumont Live Adventure Club Breach
AlunaGeorge Jacob Plant Snakehips
Electric Youth
LOCK UP/THE PIT
Jimmy Eat World Of Mice & Men Gogol Bordello
Brody Dalle Architects Möngöl Hörde
A Wilhelm Scream, Baby Godzilla, Basement, Dave Hause, Eagulls, Every Time I Die, Issues, Letlive., Marmozets, Neck Deep, PUP, The Flatliners, The Front Bottoms, The Skints, The Wonder Years, Slaves, Touché Amoré, Wovenwar
FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE
Palma Violets Band Of Skulls Augustines
ALSO JUST ANNOUNCED
Bear Hands, Bipolar Sunshine, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Darlia, Hudson Taylor, Marika Hackman, Mayday Parade, Meridian Dan, P Money, The Districts, The Orwells.
OTHER ACTS ALREADY ANNOUNCED
Circa Waves, David Rodigan MBE, Hozier, I Am Legion, Krept & Konan, Lizzo, The Fat White Family, Vic Mensa, Wolf Alice.
