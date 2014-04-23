The Horrors, Band of Skulls and Brody Dalle added to Reading and Leeds

23rd April 2014, 12:14

The Horrors, Band of Skulls and The Kooks are among the acts added to this year's Reading and Leeds.

Band of Skulls on the roof live for XFM

Twin Atlantic, Blood Red Shoes, Dry The River, Pulled Apart By Horses, Brody Dalle, Palma Violets and Augustines are also new additions to the two site festival.

Queens of The Stone Age, Paramore, Arctic Monkeys and Blink 182 are headlining this year's festival with Vampire Weekend, Jake Bugg and Bombay Bicycle Club also already on the bill.

Reading and Leeds take place 22 - 24 August 2014.

Reading & Leeds Festivals 2014 line-up so far:

MAIN STAGE    
            
Queens Of The Stone Age / Paramore (co-headline)    Arctic Monkeys    Blink-182    
Vampire Weekend    Jake Bugg    Macklemore & Ryan Lewis    
Enter Shikari    Imagine Dragons    You Me At Six    
Jimmy Eat World    Foster The People    A Day To Remember    
Deaf Havana    The Hives    Sleeping With Sirens    
Blood Red Shoes    Peace    Papa Roach    
Crossfaith    Dry the River    Young Guns    
Hacktivist    Pulled Apart By Horses    Tonight Alive    
Gnarwolves    The Story So Far    
            
BIG TOP  
            
Courteeners    Nero    Disclosure    
Metronomy    Bombay Bicycle Club    The 1975    
SBTRKT    Chvrches    The Horrors    
Warpaint    Die Antwoord    The Kooks    
Temples    Don Broco    Clean Bandit    
Twin Atlantic    Cage The Elephant    Jungle    
Mallory Knox    Lower Than Atlantis    The Neighbourhood    
Drenge    Royal Blood    Twin Shadow    
Marmozets         
Lonely The Brave         
            

DANCE STAGE    
            
Netsky Live    Pendulum DJ Set    Flume    
Annie Mac    Andy C    Klaxons    
Gorgon City    Gesaffelstein    Boys Noize    
Wilkinson    The Glitch Mob    Bondax    
Borgore    Ben Pearce    
Duke Dumont Live    Adventure Club    Breach    
AlunaGeorge    Jacob Plant    Snakehips    
Electric Youth    
            
LOCK UP/THE PIT  
            
Jimmy Eat World    Of Mice & Men    Gogol Bordello    
Brody Dalle    Architects    Möngöl Hörde    
A Wilhelm Scream, Baby Godzilla, Basement, Dave Hause, Eagulls, Every Time I Die, Issues, Letlive., Marmozets, Neck Deep, PUP, The Flatliners, The Front Bottoms, The Skints, The Wonder Years, Slaves, Touché Amoré, Wovenwar    
            
FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE    
            
Palma Violets    Band Of Skulls    Augustines    
            
ALSO JUST ANNOUNCED        
            
Bear Hands, Bipolar Sunshine, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Darlia, Hudson Taylor, Marika Hackman, Mayday Parade, Meridian Dan, P Money, The Districts, The Orwells.    
    
OTHER ACTS ALREADY ANNOUNCED        
            
Circa Waves, David Rodigan MBE, Hozier, I Am Legion, Krept & Konan, Lizzo, The Fat White Family, Vic Mensa, Wolf Alice.    
    


 

