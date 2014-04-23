The Horrors, Band of Skulls and Brody Dalle added to Reading and Leeds

Twin Atlantic, Blood Red Shoes, Dry The River, Pulled Apart By Horses, Brody Dalle, Palma Violets and Augustines are also new additions to the two site festival.

Queens of The Stone Age, Paramore, Arctic Monkeys and Blink 182 are headlining this year's festival with Vampire Weekend, Jake Bugg and Bombay Bicycle Club also already on the bill.

Reading and Leeds take place 22 - 24 August 2014.

Reading & Leeds Festivals 2014 line-up so far:

MAIN STAGE



Queens Of The Stone Age / Paramore (co-headline) Arctic Monkeys Blink-182

Vampire Weekend Jake Bugg Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Enter Shikari Imagine Dragons You Me At Six

Jimmy Eat World Foster The People A Day To Remember

Deaf Havana The Hives Sleeping With Sirens

Blood Red Shoes Peace Papa Roach

Crossfaith Dry the River Young Guns

Hacktivist Pulled Apart By Horses Tonight Alive

Gnarwolves The Story So Far



BIG TOP



Courteeners Nero Disclosure

Metronomy Bombay Bicycle Club The 1975

SBTRKT Chvrches The Horrors

Warpaint Die Antwoord The Kooks

Temples Don Broco Clean Bandit

Twin Atlantic Cage The Elephant Jungle

Mallory Knox Lower Than Atlantis The Neighbourhood

Drenge Royal Blood Twin Shadow

Marmozets

Lonely The Brave



DANCE STAGE



Netsky Live Pendulum DJ Set Flume

Annie Mac Andy C Klaxons

Gorgon City Gesaffelstein Boys Noize

Wilkinson The Glitch Mob Bondax

Borgore Ben Pearce

Duke Dumont Live Adventure Club Breach

AlunaGeorge Jacob Plant Snakehips

Electric Youth



LOCK UP/THE PIT



Jimmy Eat World Of Mice & Men Gogol Bordello

Brody Dalle Architects Möngöl Hörde

A Wilhelm Scream, Baby Godzilla, Basement, Dave Hause, Eagulls, Every Time I Die, Issues, Letlive., Marmozets, Neck Deep, PUP, The Flatliners, The Front Bottoms, The Skints, The Wonder Years, Slaves, Touché Amoré, Wovenwar



FESTIVAL REPUBLIC STAGE



Palma Violets Band Of Skulls Augustines



ALSO JUST ANNOUNCED



Bear Hands, Bipolar Sunshine, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Darlia, Hudson Taylor, Marika Hackman, Mayday Parade, Meridian Dan, P Money, The Districts, The Orwells.



OTHER ACTS ALREADY ANNOUNCED



Circa Waves, David Rodigan MBE, Hozier, I Am Legion, Krept & Konan, Lizzo, The Fat White Family, Vic Mensa, Wolf Alice.











