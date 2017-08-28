Teenager Dies At Reading Festival

28th August 2017, 09:00

A 17-year-old boy has been found dead in a tent in the early hours of Monday morning.

Reading Festival Crowd 2017

A 17-year-old boy has been found dead in a tent at Reading Festival this morning (Monday 28 August).

Emergency services were called to a tent on the campsite just before 2am, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thames Valley Police said it was treating the teenager's death as "unexplained" and that his next-of-kin have been informed.

Superintendent Rory Freeman told The Sun: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young man.

"There is no cause for concern for surrounding festival-goers. I would like to thank nearby campers for their co-operation whilst we are in attendance. We will continue to provide support to the boy’s family at this difficult time."

The festival itself posted on Facebook: “We’re deeply saddened by this news, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this truly heart-breaking time."

In an unrelated incident on Friday night, an 18-year-old man suffered "non life-threatening injuries" after he was stabbed following a fight. He has now been discharged from hospital.

