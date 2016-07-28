Super Hans Is Coming To Reading & Leeds Festival 2016...

Earlier this year we reported that Matt Smith - who plays Peep Show's Super Hans - would be DJ-ing as his much-loved character this summer .

Now, after a triumphant set at this year's Glastonbury, the actor and all-round pop culture legend has been confirmed for Reading & Leeds Festival's Transgressive Late Night takeover.

King will play a DJ set at Leeds' Alternative Stage for the August Bank Holiday festival, joined by the likes Metronomy and Pulled Apart By Horses, who will play the stage at Leeds' Bramham Park and Reading's Richard Avenue respectively.

.@RealMattKing AKA Super Hans will be performing on The Alternative Stage at Leeds pic.twitter.com/wewXv9KQtm — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) July 28, 2016

Other acts newly confirmed acts for the festival include Fat White Family, who will perform live on the Leeds' Alternative Stage.

.@FatWhiteFamily will be performing in The Alternative Stage at Leeds '16 pic.twitter.com/GeQ7pzqV7S — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) July 28, 2016

Meanwhile, this years Reading & Leeds will play host to bill-toppers; Foals and Disclosure, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Biffy Clyro and Panic at the Disco- the most headliners played in the festival's history.

Visit the Reading &Leeds websites for more line-up information.

Photo: Reading & Leeds