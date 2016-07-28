Super Hans Is Coming To Reading & Leeds Festival 2016...

28th July 2016, 13:24

Matt King - who plays the Peep Show star - has joined a list of newly announced acts for the August Bank Holiday festival.

Earlier this year we reported that Matt Smith - who plays Peep Show's Super Hans - would be DJ-ing as his much-loved character this summer .

Now, after a triumphant set at this year's Glastonbury, the actor and all-round pop culture legend has been confirmed for Reading & Leeds Festival's Transgressive Late Night takeover. 

King will play a DJ set at Leeds' Alternative Stage for the August Bank Holiday festival, joined by the likes Metronomy and Pulled Apart By Horses, who will play the stage at Leeds' Bramham Park and Reading's Richard Avenue respectively.

Other acts newly confirmed acts for the festival include Fat White Family, who will perform live on the Leeds' Alternative Stage.

Meanwhile, this years Reading & Leeds will play host to bill-toppers; Foals and Disclosure, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Biffy Clyro and Panic at the Disco- the most headliners played in the festival's history. 

Visit the Reading &Leeds websites for more line-up information. 

