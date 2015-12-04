Red Hot Chili Peppers To Headline Reading and Leeds Festival 2016

Red Hot Chili Peppers are the first act to be announced as headliners for Reading & Leeds Festival 2016.

Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer will take to the main stage to play the festival, which takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The huge gig will see the band play Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park for what will be the first time in nine years.

Festival organiser, Melvin Benn said: “I’m thrilled to be able to announce Red Hot Chili Peppers as the first headliner for Reading & Leeds 2016, as a festival exclusive. Their incredible live show will be an unforgettable headline performance at the UK's biggest music festival. We’ve still got some really exciting names to announce and I can’t wait to reveal the rest of the line up. It’s going to be our best year yet.”

Joining the Chili Peppers are The 1975, Courteeners and Slaves, with more acts soon to be announced.

Tickets are on sale now .

See the full acts announced below:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The 1975

Courteeners

Twenty One Pilots

Boy Better Know

DJ EZ

Slaves

Crossfaith

Hinds

Rat Boy