Reading And Leeds Festivals Announce 2018 Headliners

The twin festival has revealed its first line-up details for this August Bank Holiday.

Reading and Leeds festivals have announced their 2018 headliners.

Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Kings Of Leon will all headline the double-headed festival, which takes place between 24 and 26 August 2018 at Richfield Avenue in the South and Bramham Park in the North.

US pop punk act Fall Out Boy will headline Friday 24 August in Reading and Saturday 25 in Leeds, while American rapper Kendrick Lamar will top the bill at Reading on Saturday and Sunday in Leeds.

Kings Of Leon will kick off proceedings in Leeds by headlining Friday and close Reading festival by playing Sunday night, 26 August. The Followills last headlined the festivals back in 2009.

Also announced to play on the bill are Courteeners, Post Malone, Panic! At The Disco, Wolf Alice, Skepta, The Wombats, Dua Lipa, Sum 41, Nothing But Thieves, Pale Waves and one of Radio X's hottest artists of 2018, Tom Grennan.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now - you can find out how to get your hands on them here.