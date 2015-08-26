Reading & Leeds Festival 2015 Stage Times Revealed

26th August 2015, 12:26

The times for MainStage bands is up on the Reading & Leeds Festival website. You can start working on your itinerary now.

Reading Festival

The stage times for Reading & Leeds Festival have been revealed. The time slots for each artist on the MainStage are now available on the festival's official website.

Now you can finally start working on your itineraries. When will you be slotting in your designated wee/beer/food breaks?

Reading Festival recently sold out, but tickets are still available for the Leeds end of the event.

You can see the full stage times the festival below. 

Friday - Reading/Saturday - Leeds
12:00 - 12:30 Mariachi El Bronx 
12:45 - 13:25 Neck Deep 
13:40 - 14:20 Drenge 
14:40 - 15:25 Palma Violets 
15:45 - 16:35 Panic! At The Disco 
16:55 - 17:45 All Time Low 
18:10 - 19:10 Bastille 
19:45 - 20:45 Alt-J 
21:30 - 23:30 Mumford & Sons

Saturday - Reading/Sunday - Leeds
12:00 - 12:30 Babymetal 
12:45 - 13:15 Fidlar 
13:35 - 14:15 Marmozets 
14:30 - 15:10 Modestep 
15:35 - 16:20 Pierce The Veil 
16:45 - 17:35 Alexisonfire 
18:10 - 19:00 Royal Blood 
19:40 - 20:40 Bring Me The Horizon 
21:30 - 23:30 Metallica

Sunday - Reading/Friday - Leeds
12:00 - 12:30 Feed The Rhino 
12:45 - 13:25 Lonely The Brave 
13:45 - 14:30 Against Me! 
14:50 - 15:40 The Gaslight Anthem 
16:00 - 16:50 The Cribs 
17:10 - 18:00 The Maccabees 
18:25 - 19:25 Jamie T 
20:00 - 21:10 Kendrick Lamar 
21:55 - 23:30 The Libertines

