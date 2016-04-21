Reading & Leeds Add HUGE Acts To Their Line-up

Reading & Leeds Festival have added 70 acts to their stellar line-up.

Frank Turner, The Temper Trap and Good Charlotte are among those confirmed for the festival, which takes place on 26-28 August 2016, Bank Holiday Weekend.

Weekend and day tickets available here https://t.co/Kth6CFrf1l pic.twitter.com/zkA9XoCs2G — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) April 21, 2016

Also confirmed are a host of acts from across the musical spectrum, including NAS - whose UK festival exclusive will be made at the event this year.

After breaking the record for consecutive appearances with his ninth appearance last year, Frank Turner will open the main stage with a unique set.

The Get Better singer said on the news: “I'm very happy to be making my tenth annual return to Reading and Leeds Festival this summer. That's the record, by miles, and I'm proud of it. They've always been supportive of my career, loyal to me, and I'm more than happy to repay that in kind. It's the best festival in the UK.”

Reading & Leeds are also set to break a festival record with a whopping FIVE headliners in Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foals, Biffy Clyro, Disclosure and Fall Out Boy set to play the three-day festival.

Watch the highlights from Reading & Leeds 2015 below: