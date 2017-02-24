Reading & Leeds 2017 Announce Third And Final Headliner

These Vintage Reading And Leeds Festival Photos Are Amazing
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
Find out who's joining Muse and Kasabian at the top of the bill.
Reading and Leeds Festival have announced their third and final headliner for 2017.
Eminem will now top the bill at the three-day-event, which takes place on the August Bank Holiday Weekend each year.
The US rap legend joins previously announced headliners Muse and Kasabian at the twin festival, which is hosted at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park.
Also announced are the likes of Blossoms, Sundara Karma, You Me At Six, Haim, The Hunna and many more.
Tickets are available now.
See the stellar line-up below:
Rap God @eminem is headlining #RandL17 plus more acts announced! Tickets https://t.co/mI1RHAEcTO pic.twitter.com/U538dWyrEU— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 24, 2017
We all love Reading & Leeds Festival, but how much do you know about the iconic event? Find out!
