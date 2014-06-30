Reading Festival tickets sell out

With just 7 weeks to go, all weekend tickets to Reading have now sold out. The festival, taking place from 22nd – 24th August, had previously announced that all early entry and day tickets had been grabbed up by excited fans.

It's hardly surprising as, with headliners Queens Of The Stone Age, Paramore, Arctic Monkeys and Blink 182, the weekend looks set to be one of the most guitar driven of the year. For Saturday night headliners Arctic Monkeys, it's there only English headline slot. Other artists on the bill include Jake Bugg, Vampire Weekend, Imagine Dragons, Courteeners, The 1975 and loads more.

Tickets for the Leeds leg of the weekend, however, are still available at http://www.leedsfestival.com/tickets but are going fast!