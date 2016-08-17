Reading Festival Has Officially Sold Out

These Vintage Reading And Leeds Festival Photos Are Amazing
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
But don't worry, you still have a chance to catch all those artists.
It has been officially confirmed that the southern leg of the Reading And Leeds Festival has sold out. All weekend and day passes have now gone for the three day event, which is due to take place next weekend (August 26 - 28).
We can hardly say we're surprised though. Reading And Leeds Festival has one of the year's biggest lineups, with Foals, Disclosure, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fall Out Boy and Biffy Clyro all topping the bill - that's right, FIVE headliners.
Plus, there's the likes of The Vaccines, Imagine Dragons, The 1975, Courteeners, Chvrches, Two Door Cinema Club and many more are also appearing over the weekend.
But don't fret just yet, because you can still see all those awesome artists.
Leeds Festival, the northern leg of the event, still has a handful of tickets left. You can grab Leeds Festival tickets here.
Last year, The Libertines, Jamie T, Mumford And Sons and Metallica all made appearance at the festivals. Check out the highlights from Reading & Leeds 2015 here.
