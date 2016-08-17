Reading Festival Has Officially Sold Out

It has been officially confirmed that the southern leg of the Reading And Leeds Festival has sold out. All weekend and day passes have now gone for the three day event, which is due to take place next weekend (August 26 - 28).

We can hardly say we're surprised though. Reading And Leeds Festival has one of the year's biggest lineups, with Foals, Disclosure, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fall Out Boy and Biffy Clyro all topping the bill - that's right, FIVE headliners.

Plus, there's the likes of The Vaccines, Imagine Dragons, The 1975, Courteeners, Chvrches, Two Door Cinema Club and many more are also appearing over the weekend.

But don't fret just yet, because you can still see all those awesome artists.

Leeds Festival, the northern leg of the event, still has a handful of tickets left. You can grab Leeds Festival tickets here.

Last year, The Libertines, Jamie T, Mumford And Sons and Metallica all made appearance at the festivals. Check out the highlights from Reading & Leeds 2015 here.