Reading & Leeds Festival To Pay Tribute To Viola Beach

Reading & Leeds are set to pay tribute to Viola Beach at their twin festivals, which take place on 26-28 August.

The band - who tragically lost their lives in a car crash along with their manager, Craig Tarry, this year - will be honoured on the main stage at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park this weekend.

According to a statement made by on the festival's official website, the Warrington hopefuls - who played the BBC Introducing stage last year - "will be remembered celebrating their memory at Leeds on Friday at 17:35 and Sunday 18:05 at Reading."

Viola Beach recently scored a UK No.1 with their self-titled posthumous album, which was released as a celebration of the band.

The families of the British band and their manager released a statement, thanking "every single person" for investing in the band's "lasting musical legacy".

Radio X also hosted a very special album playback, a day ahead of the album's release.

In a show presented by Communion's Maz Tappuni - who worked closely with the band - we played all nine tracks of their eponymous LP, and featured tributes from the band members' family, friends and fellow musicians.

Listen again to the heart-warming playback of their debut album below: