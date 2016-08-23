Reading & Leeds Festival To Pay Tribute To Viola Beach

These Vintage Reading And Leeds Festival Photos Are Amazing
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The band, who tragically lost their lives earlier this year, will be honoured on the main stage at the twin festival.
Reading & Leeds are set to pay tribute to Viola Beach at their twin festivals, which take place on 26-28 August.
The band - who tragically lost their lives in a car crash along with their manager, Craig Tarry, this year - will be honoured on the main stage at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park this weekend.
According to a statement made by on the festival's official website, the Warrington hopefuls - who played the BBC Introducing stage last year - "will be remembered celebrating their memory at Leeds on Friday at 17:35 and Sunday 18:05 at Reading."
Viola Beach recently scored a UK No.1 with their self-titled posthumous album, which was released as a celebration of the band.
The families of the British band and their manager released a statement, thanking "every single person" for investing in the band's "lasting musical legacy".
Radio X also hosted a very special album playback, a day ahead of the album's release.
In a show presented by Communion's Maz Tappuni - who worked closely with the band - we played all nine tracks of their eponymous LP, and featured tributes from the band members' family, friends and fellow musicians.
Listen again to the heart-warming playback of their debut album below:
Viola Beach Album Playback
Listen back to a very special Album Playback of the Viola Beach album.
54:27
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
We all love Reading & Leeds Festival, but how much do you know about the iconic event? Find out!
Comments
Powered by Facebook