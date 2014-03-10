Queens of The Stone Age and Paramore to co-headline Reading and Leeds

Main Stage co-headliners Queens Of The Stone Age are certainly no strangers to Reading & Leeds Festivals, having graced the Main Stage four times and appeared at the festival five times in total since their inception in 1996. They will close the Friday night at Reading.



Returning to Reading & Leeds, co-headliners Paramore will close the proceedings on the Saturday at Leeds.



They join two other main stage headliners: pop-punk legends Blink-182 have already been announced as performing their only UK shows of 2014 on the Sunday at Reading and Friday at Leeds. Arctic Monkeys will grace the stage in an England and Wales festival exclusive set on Saturday at Reading and Sunday at Leeds.



Vampire Weekend, Bombay Bicycle Club, Chvrches, Imagine Dragons and Foster The People are also among the latest acts announced.

Reading and Leeds Festivals take place 22 - 24 August 2014. Tickets are on sale now.

Reading & Leeds Festivals 2014 - line-up so far:

A Day To Remember **

Andy C

Annie Mac

Architects

Arctic Monkeys *

Basement

Ben Pearce

Blink-182 **

Bombay Bicycle Club

Bondax

Boys Noize

Breach

Cage The Elephant *

Chvrches

Circa Waves

Clean Bandit

Courteeners **

Danny Brown

David Rodigan MBE

Deaf Havana

Die Antwoord

Disclosure

Don Broco *

Drenge

Eagulls

Enter Shikari **

Flume

Foster The People

Giggs

Gorgon City

Hacktivist

Hozier

I Am Legion

Imagine Dragons

Issues

Jacob Plant

Jake Bugg *

Jimmy Eat World

Joey Bada$$

Jungle

Klaxons *

Krept & Konan

letlive.

Lizzo

Lower Than Atlantis

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis **

Marmozets

Metronomy

Neck Deep

Nero (Live) **

Netsky Live

Of Mice & Men **

Paramore **

Peace

Pendulum (DJ set) *

Pusha T

Queens Of The Stone Age **

Royal Blood

SBTRKT

Sleeping With Sirens **

Temples

The 1975

The Fat White Family

The Hives **

The Neighbourhood

Vampire Weekend *

Vic Mensa

Warpaint

Wilkinson

Wolf Alice

You Me At Six **



* Exclusive festival performance

** Exclusive performance





