Queens of The Stone Age and Paramore to co-headline Reading and Leeds

10th March 2014, 19:30

Queens Of The Stone Age and Paramore have been announced as co-headlining the main stage at Reading and Leeds festivals in their only UK performances of 2014.

Queens Of The Stone Age 2013

Main Stage co-headliners Queens Of The Stone Age are certainly no strangers to Reading & Leeds Festivals, having graced the Main Stage four times and appeared at the festival five times in total since their inception in 1996. They will close the Friday night at Reading.

Returning to Reading & Leeds, co-headliners Paramore will close the proceedings on the Saturday at Leeds.

They join two other main stage headliners: pop-punk legends Blink-182 have already been announced as performing their only UK shows of 2014 on the Sunday at Reading and Friday at Leeds. Arctic Monkeys will grace the stage in an England and Wales festival exclusive set on Saturday at Reading and Sunday at Leeds.

Vampire Weekend, Bombay Bicycle Club, Chvrches, Imagine Dragons and Foster The People are also among the latest acts announced.

Reading and Leeds Festivals take place 22 - 24 August 2014. Tickets are on sale now.

Reading & Leeds Festivals 2014 - line-up so far:

A Day To Remember **
Andy C
Annie Mac
Architects
Arctic Monkeys *
Basement
Ben Pearce
Blink-182 **
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bondax
Boys Noize
Breach
Cage The Elephant *
Chvrches
Circa Waves
Clean Bandit
Courteeners **
Danny Brown
David Rodigan MBE
Deaf Havana
Die Antwoord
Disclosure
Don Broco *
Drenge
* Exclusive festival performance
** Exclusive performance


