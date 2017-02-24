Reading & Leeds 2017 Announce Third And Final Headliner

Fat Boy Slim Talks Reading & Leeds Set, Teases Glasto Slot
The Praise You DJ spoke to Radio X about what to expect from his first ever gig at the twin festival.
Find out who's joining Muse and Kasabian at the top of the bill.
Reading and Leeds Festival have announced their third and final headliner for 2017.
Eminem will now top the bill at the three-day-event, which takes place on the August Bank Holiday Weekend each year.
The US rap legend joins previously announced headliners Muse and Kasabian at the twin festival, which is hosted at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park.
Also announced are the likes of Blossoms, Sundara Karma, You Me At Six, Haim, The Hunna and many more.
Tickets are available now.
See the stellar line-up below:
Rap God @eminem is headlining #RandL17 plus more acts announced! Tickets https://t.co/mI1RHAEcTO pic.twitter.com/U538dWyrEU— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 24, 2017
The Kasabian guitarist told Radio X's Gordon Smart the band have "a few little nice moves up (their) sleeves".
