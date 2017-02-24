Reading & Leeds 2017 Announce Third And Final Headliner

Reading and Leeds Festival have announced their third and final headliner for 2017.

Eminem will now top the bill at the three-day-event, which takes place on the August Bank Holiday Weekend each year.

The US rap legend joins previously announced headliners Muse and Kasabian at the twin festival, which is hosted at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park.

Also announced are the likes of Blossoms, Sundara Karma, You Me At Six, Haim, The Hunna and many more.

Tickets are available now.

See the stellar line-up below: