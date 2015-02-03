Mumford & Sons And Royal Blood For Reading And Leeds Festival 2015

Mumford & Sons have been announced as the second headliner for Reading & Leeds Festival. It's the first date they've announced since going on hiatus in 2013.

Royal Blood, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Bastille, Pretty Vicious, Wolf Alice and loads more have been revealed for the festival as well.

The news follows last month's announcement that Metallica would be headlining, with Jamie T also on the line up.

In a similar move to Glastonbury, Reading And Leeds have put a £50 deposit initiative in place, meaning it's now even easier to pay for your ticket to the iconic rock festivals. Weekend tickets cost £205 and are on sale now.

Reading & Leeds Festival takes place between 28 to 30 August.

Festival boss Melvin Benn comments: “I’m delighted to have secured Mumford And Sons for Main Stage headliners this summer and can’t wait to see them return to the Festivals for their first UK performance in over two years…The Reading & Leeds line-up is already shaping up to be one of the best ever and I’m looking forward to revealing the third headliner and even more great artists soon.”

Who could be the third and final headliner though?

