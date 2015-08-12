More Acts Announced For Reading & Leeds Festival 2015

These Vintage Reading And Leeds Festival Photos Are Amazing
Georgia, The Amazons, and more have been added to the bill.
A whole host of new artists have been announced for Reading & Leeds Festival 2015. This years festival takes place in just over two weeks, with Mumford & Sons, Metallica and The Libertines all headlining.
Added to the bill are The Amazons, Georgia, Clean Cut Kid, The Jacques, LIFE, White, The Big Moon and loads more. These are some of the strongest young guitar bands around and well worth checking out.
These new acts will be sharing the bill with Jamie T, The Maccabees, Alt-J, Royal Blood, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Everything Everything and just about every big band you can think of.
