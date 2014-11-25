Metallica To Headline Reading And Leeds Festival 2015

Metallica have been revealed as the first headliner for Reading And Leeds 2015. They last headlined the festival in 2008 alongside Rage Against The Machine and The Killers.

Speaking about topping the biil, Lars Ulrich said: “We are obviously beyond thrilled to be returning to headline the magnificent and mighty double shot at Reading And Leeds for the fourth time. We are practically the house band. Bring it!”

Jamie T, who released his third album Carry On The Grudge earlier this year, will be taking the stage at the festivals too.

Pierce The Veil, Wilkinson Live, Manchester Orchestra, Run The Jewels and Refused have also been announced to play the event, plus loads more yet to be unveiled.

In a similar move to Glastonbury, Reading And Leeds have put a £50 deposit initiative in place, meaning it's now even easier to pay for your ticket to the iconic rock festivals. Weekend tickets cost £205 and are on sale now.

