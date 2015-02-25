The Libertines Announced As Final Headliner For Reading & Leeds Festival 2015

The Libertines have been confirmed as the third and final headliner for Reading And Leeds Festival 2015. The announcement follows the news that Mumford And Sons and Metallica will also headline.

Speaking about the booking, Pete Doherty said “I’ve just woken up and I can’t stop thinking about playing at Reading & Leeds.”

You can watch an Instgram message from Pete below.

A message from your third headliner.... MYSTERY SOLVED #libertines #petedoherty #randl15 A video posted by Reading & Leeds Festival (@officialrandl) onFeb 24, 2015 at 11:13am PST

Also added to the bill are Frank Turner, Ash, Peace, The Maccabees, Jamie XX, Django Django, The Wombats and Everything Everything.

Plus, a whole host of smaller bands have also been confirmed for the festival; including Circa Waves, Glass Animals, Slaves and The Districts.

In a similar move to Glastonbury, Reading And Leeds have put a £50 deposit initiative in place, meaning it's now even easier to pay for your ticket to the iconic rock festivals. Weekend tickets cost £205 and are on sale now.

Reading & Leeds Festival takes place between 28 to 30 August.

You can buy tickets here.