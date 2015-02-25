The Libertines Announced As Final Headliner For Reading & Leeds Festival 2015

These Vintage Reading And Leeds Festival Photos Are Amazing
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Frank Turner, Ash, The Maccabees, The Wombats and Everything Everything have also been placed on the bill.
The Libertines have been confirmed as the third and final headliner for Reading And Leeds Festival 2015. The announcement follows the news that Mumford And Sons and Metallica will also headline.
Speaking about the booking, Pete Doherty said “I’ve just woken up and I can’t stop thinking about playing at Reading & Leeds.”
You can watch an Instgram message from Pete below.
Also added to the bill are Frank Turner, Ash, Peace, The Maccabees, Jamie XX, Django Django, The Wombats and Everything Everything.
Plus, a whole host of smaller bands have also been confirmed for the festival; including Circa Waves, Glass Animals, Slaves and The Districts.
In a similar move to Glastonbury, Reading And Leeds have put a £50 deposit initiative in place, meaning it's now even easier to pay for your ticket to the iconic rock festivals. Weekend tickets cost £205 and are on sale now.
Reading & Leeds Festival takes place between 28 to 30 August.
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
We all love Reading & Leeds Festival, but how much do you know about the iconic event? Find out!
Comments
Powered by Facebook