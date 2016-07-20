This Band Just Cancelled Their Slot At Reading & Leeds Festival 2016...

These Vintage Reading And Leeds Festival Photos Are Amazing
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
Haim have cancelled their European dates to focus on finishing their album.
Haim have cancelled their slot at Reading & Leeds Festival 2016.
The band - comprised of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim with drummer Dash Hutton - have taken to Twitter to announce they will no longer be visiting Europe, in order to "finish up" their second album.
See their tweet below:
we are so sorry to announce we will not be coming to Europe this summer pic.twitter.com/ca9uWlOuj9— HAIM (@HAIMtheband) July 20, 2016
The band - who were set to play the twin festival which takes place in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park on August Bank Holiday weekend - will also miss out on other European festival dates, including Sweden's Way Out Festival and Ireland's Electric Picnic.
Meanwhile, Reading & Leeds is set to play host to Disclosure, Foals, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fall Out Boy and Biffy Clyro across the weekend- the most headliners ever to play the UK festival.
