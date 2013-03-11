Green Day Final Reading and Leeds 2013 Headliner

11th March 2013, 21:19

Green Day have been announced as the final headliner of this year's Reading and Leeds Festivals - the band will do the Friday night at Reading and Saturday at Leeds.

Green Day

Biffy Clyro and Eminem have previously been announced as headlining the 2013 dual site event - with Biffy a UK festival exclusive.

Nine Inch Nails, Editors and White Lies are among the other acts just announced with Radio X tips for 2013 Bastille, Peace, Palma Violets and Deap Vally also newly added to the line up.

Nine Inch Nails' sets will be their only UK performances of 2013.

System Of A Down, Fall Out Boy, Foals, Jake Bugg, Deftones and Alt-J are among the acts that have already been confirmed.

Reading and Leeds Festivals take place August 23-25 2013.


Acts so far:

A$AP Rocky 
Alex Clare    
Alt-J    
Azealia Banks    
Baauer    
Bastille   
Biffy Clyro    
The Blackout    
Brand New    
Bring Me The Horizon    
Bury Tomorrow    
Chase and Status    
Deap Vally 
Deftones
Devlin
Disclosure
Editors
Eminem
Fall Out Boy
Foals
Frank Turner
Green Day
Hadouken!
Haim
Iggy Azalea
Imagine Dragons
Jake Bugg
Johnny Marr
Knife Party
The Lumineers
Magnetic Man
Major Lazer
Mallory Knox
Modestep
New Found Glory
Nine Inch Nails
Palma Violets
Peace
Phoenix
The Strypes
Sub Focus Live
Swim Deep
System of a Down
Tame Impala
Temples
The 1975
Theme Park
Tomahawk
Twin Atlantic
While She Sleeps
White Lies
Wiley

 

