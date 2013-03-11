Green Day Final Reading and Leeds 2013 Headliner

These Vintage Reading And Leeds Festival Photos Are Amazing
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
Green Day have been announced as the final headliner of this year's Reading and Leeds Festivals - the band will do the Friday night at Reading and Saturday at Leeds.
Biffy Clyro and Eminem have previously been announced as headlining the 2013 dual site event - with Biffy a UK festival exclusive.
Nine Inch Nails, Editors and White Lies are among the other acts just announced with Radio X tips for 2013 Bastille, Peace, Palma Violets and Deap Vally also newly added to the line up.
Nine Inch Nails' sets will be their only UK performances of 2013.
System Of A Down, Fall Out Boy, Foals, Jake Bugg, Deftones and Alt-J are among the acts that have already been confirmed.
Reading and Leeds Festivals take place August 23-25 2013.
Acts so far:
A$AP Rocky
Alex Clare
Alt-J
Azealia Banks
Baauer
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
The Blackout
Brand New
Bring Me The Horizon
Bury Tomorrow
Chase and Status
Deap Vally
Deftones
Devlin
Disclosure
Editors
Eminem
Fall Out Boy
Foals
Frank Turner
Green Day
Hadouken!
Haim
Iggy Azalea
Imagine Dragons
Jake Bugg
Johnny Marr
Knife Party
The Lumineers
Magnetic Man
Major Lazer
Mallory Knox
Modestep
New Found Glory
Nine Inch Nails
Palma Violets
Peace
Phoenix
The Strypes
Sub Focus Live
Swim Deep
System of a Down
Tame Impala
Temples
The 1975
Theme Park
Tomahawk
Twin Atlantic
While She Sleeps
White Lies
Wiley
