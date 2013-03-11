Green Day Final Reading and Leeds 2013 Headliner

Biffy Clyro and Eminem have previously been announced as headlining the 2013 dual site event - with Biffy a UK festival exclusive.

Nine Inch Nails, Editors and White Lies are among the other acts just announced with Radio X tips for 2013 Bastille, Peace, Palma Violets and Deap Vally also newly added to the line up.

Nine Inch Nails' sets will be their only UK performances of 2013.

System Of A Down, Fall Out Boy, Foals, Jake Bugg, Deftones and Alt-J are among the acts that have already been confirmed.

Reading and Leeds Festivals take place August 23-25 2013.



Acts so far:

A$AP Rocky

Alex Clare

Alt-J

Azealia Banks

Baauer

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

The Blackout

Brand New

Bring Me The Horizon

Bury Tomorrow

Chase and Status

Deap Vally

Deftones

Devlin

Disclosure

Editors

Eminem

Fall Out Boy

Foals

Frank Turner

Green Day

Hadouken!

Haim

Iggy Azalea

Imagine Dragons

Jake Bugg

Johnny Marr

Knife Party

The Lumineers

Magnetic Man

Major Lazer

Mallory Knox

Modestep

New Found Glory

Nine Inch Nails

Palma Violets

Peace

Phoenix

The Strypes

Sub Focus Live

Swim Deep

System of a Down

Tame Impala

Temples

The 1975

Theme Park

Tomahawk

Twin Atlantic

While She Sleeps

White Lies

Wiley