Foals And Disclosure To Co-Headline Reading & Leeds 2016

Foals have been confirmed for Reading & Leeds Festival 2016.

The band will co-headline with dance act Disclosure at the event, which takes place on 26-28 August 2016 - Bank Holiday Weekend.

Also confirmed for the twin festival are Imagine Dragons, Nothing But Thieves, Crystal Castles and Two Door Cinema Club.

Yannis and co. said on the news: “We're absolutely buzzing to be headlining Reading & Leeds this year. It's a dream come true. I used to watch Nirvana live at Reading '92, on vhs, repeatedly while dying my hair blue & learning how to play guitar, badly.

"We've worked our way up on our own terms & to be given the chance to headline one of world’s most iconic festivals is a huge achievement for us & hopefully a sign for all bands, that, if you stick to your guns & focus on what matters, you'll get there & smash it.

"Onwards & upwards friends. Long live the guitar band.”

The White Noise duo and the Mountain At My Gates band will join previously announced headliners, Red Hot Chili Peppers, who will play the festival for the first time in nine years.

Other acts heading to Richefield Avenue and Bhramham Park include The 1975, Courteeners, Twenty One Pilots and Eagles Of Death Metal.