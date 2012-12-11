Eminem to Headline Reading and Leeds Festivals

These Vintage Reading And Leeds Festival Photos Are Amazing
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Eminem has been announced as a main stage headline for next year's Reading and Leeds festivals.
It'll be 11 years since the rapper headlined the dual site event and he is the first confirmed headliner for 2013 - his only festival performance next year.
Deftones have already been confirmed for the main stage for next year, while the Mercury Prize winning Alt-J will headline the big top.
Tickets for 2013 are currently on sale at 2012 prices.
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
We all love Reading & Leeds Festival, but how much do you know about the iconic event? Find out!
Comments
Powered by Facebook