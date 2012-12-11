Eminem to Headline Reading and Leeds Festivals

11th December 2012, 12:59

Eminem has been announced as a main stage headline for next year's Reading and Leeds festivals.

It'll be 11 years since the rapper headlined the dual site event and he is the first confirmed headliner for 2013 - his only festival performance next year.

Deftones have already been confirmed for the main stage for next year, while the Mercury Prize winning Alt-J will headline the big top.

Tickets for 2013 are currently on sale at 2012 prices.

