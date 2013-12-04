Blink 182 To Headline Reading And Leeds

The performance will be the American trio's only UK show in 2014.



Jake Bugg, Disclosure and Metronomy have also been revealed as playing next year's dual-site festivals.



"2013 was a year of exciting additions for Reading & Leeds Festivals, making them bigger and better than ever," Festival boss Melvin Benn said. "With extra stages and genres at both sites, there was a new diversity for all our fans to enjoy.



"However the core essence of the festival hasn't changed and I think the line-up for next year will most certainly reflect that. I know our fans will be delighted to welcome back our first headliners, Blink-182, with what promises to be an amazing show, as well as the brilliant Jake Bugg stepping up to the Main Stage. I can't wait to reveal the rest of our incredible line-up, so watch this space!"



Blink 182 first played Reading and Leeds in 1999, and last headlined in 2010.



"I'm stoked to play Reading & Leeds 2014," Mark Hoppus said. "It's our fourth time playing the festivals, and we're very honoured. The new year will see us in the studio preparing new music, getting ready to rock the fine people of the UK. Prepare for the fury."

Tickets are on sale now.