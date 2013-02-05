Biffy Clyro to Headline Reading and Leeds

5th February 2013, 11:23

Biffy Clyro - whose new album Opposites came out last week have been announced as UK festival exclusive for this year's Reading and Leeds.

Biffy Clyro

System Of A Down, Fall Out Boy, Foals, Jake Bugg and Bring Me The Horizon have also been added to the line-up for the dual site event.

Eminem has already been announced as a main stage headliner for 2013.

Deftones and Alt-J are also on the bill.

The final headliner is going to be announced soon apparently.

Reading and Leeds Festivals take place August 23-25 2013.

