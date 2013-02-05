Biffy Clyro to Headline Reading and Leeds

These Vintage Reading And Leeds Festival Photos Are Amazing
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Biffy Clyro - whose new album Opposites came out last week have been announced as UK festival exclusive for this year's Reading and Leeds.
System Of A Down, Fall Out Boy, Foals, Jake Bugg and Bring Me The Horizon have also been added to the line-up for the dual site event.
Eminem has already been announced as a main stage headliner for 2013.
Deftones and Alt-J are also on the bill.
The final headliner is going to be announced soon apparently.
Reading and Leeds Festivals take place August 23-25 2013.
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
We all love Reading & Leeds Festival, but how much do you know about the iconic event? Find out!
Comments
Powered by Facebook