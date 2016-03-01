Biffy Clyro And Fall Out Boy To Co-Headline Reading & Leeds Festival 2016

These Vintage Reading And Leeds Festival Photos Are Amazing
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
Biffy Clyro and Fall Out Boy have been confirmed as headliners for Reading & Leeds Festival 2016.
The Scottish trio and the punk rock four-piece are set to co-headline the event, which takes place on 26-28 August, Bank Holiday Weekend.
Also confirmed for the festival - which takes place at Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park - are Chvrches, The Vaccines, Jack Garratt, The Wombats and Haim.
The bands will join previously announced headline act, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and co-headliners Foals and Disclosure.
Reading & Leeds will play host to 24 UK and European festival exclusives across the Bank Holiday Weekend, and become the first UK festival to showcase five headliners in the space of three days.
See today's full list of announced acts below:
Biffy Clyro (co-headline) (UK Festival Exclusive)
Fall Out Boy (co-headline) (UK Festival Exclusive)
Chvrches
The Vaccines (UK Festival Exclusive)
Maximo Park
A$AP Rocky (UK Festival Exclusive)
HAIM (UK Festival Exclusive)
Jack Garratt
The Wombats
Lower Than Atlantis (UK Festival Exclusive)
Asking Alexandria (UK Festival Exclusive)
The Dillinger Escape Plan (UK Festival Exclusive)
Travi$ Scott (UK Festival Exclusive)
G-Eazy (UK Festival Exclusive)
Skindred
Five Finger Death Punch (UK Festival Exclusive)
Sleeping With Sirens (UK Festival Exclusive)
The Neighbourhood (UK Festival Exclusive)
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
State Champs
Savages
Die Antwoord (UK Festival Exclusive)
Cage The Elephant (UK Festival Exclusive)
Krept & Konan
Sigma
Half Moon Run
Basement
Blossoms
Mura Masa
Giggs
Netsky
Highly Suspect
Sundara Karma
AlunaGeorge
The King Blues
Creeper
Citizen
INHEAVEN
Tickets are on sale now via www.readingfestival.com and www.leedsfestival.com
