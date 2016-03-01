Biffy Clyro And Fall Out Boy To Co-Headline Reading & Leeds Festival 2016

Biffy Clyro and Fall Out Boy have been confirmed as headliners for Reading & Leeds Festival 2016.

The Scottish trio and the punk rock four-piece are set to co-headline the event, which takes place on 26-28 August, Bank Holiday Weekend.

Also confirmed for the festival - which takes place at Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park - are Chvrches, The Vaccines, Jack Garratt, The Wombats and Haim.

The bands will join previously announced headline act, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and co-headliners Foals and Disclosure.

Reading & Leeds will play host to 24 UK and European festival exclusives across the Bank Holiday Weekend, and become the first UK festival to showcase five headliners in the space of three days.

See today's full list of announced acts below:

Biffy Clyro (co-headline) (UK Festival Exclusive)

Fall Out Boy (co-headline) (UK Festival Exclusive)

Chvrches

The Vaccines (UK Festival Exclusive)

Maximo Park

A$AP Rocky (UK Festival Exclusive)

HAIM (UK Festival Exclusive)

Jack Garratt

The Wombats

Lower Than Atlantis (UK Festival Exclusive)

Asking Alexandria (UK Festival Exclusive)

The Dillinger Escape Plan (UK Festival Exclusive)

Travi$ Scott (UK Festival Exclusive)

G-Eazy (UK Festival Exclusive)

Skindred

Five Finger Death Punch (UK Festival Exclusive)

Sleeping With Sirens (UK Festival Exclusive)

The Neighbourhood (UK Festival Exclusive)

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

State Champs

Savages

Die Antwoord (UK Festival Exclusive)

Cage The Elephant (UK Festival Exclusive)

Krept & Konan

Sigma

Half Moon Run

Basement

Blossoms

Mura Masa

Giggs

Netsky

Highly Suspect

Sundara Karma

AlunaGeorge

The King Blues

Creeper

Citizen

INHEAVEN

Tickets are on sale now via www.readingfestival.com and www.leedsfestival.com