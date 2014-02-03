Arctic Monkeys to headline Reading and Leeds Festivals

Arctic Monkeys are to headline the Main Stage at the two events, which take place at Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park across the weekend of 22 to 24 August.

Drummer Matt Helders told the NME: "“We’ve got a lot of history with the festival. It’s the first festival I ever went to – we all went together as kids, with Nick as well. We were 15 or 16 and it was a big deal going to a festival like that on your own”.

Also added to the bill are The Courteeners, The 1975, You Me At Six, Warpaint and Royal Blood. The 1975 say: "We grew up going to Reading & Leeds Festival. It's so humbling knowing we are going to play such a prestigious slot there this year. Cannot wait!"

These artists join headliners Blink-182, plus Jake Bugg, Disclosure, Metronomy and more.

Of Mice And Men are to top the bill on the new rock stage, which has been renamed The Pit.

Tickets are on sale now, but there's also the £50 deposit scheme to bag your ticket. Put down £50 to bag your place, and then pay three further instalments of £53.50 a month, which includes the booking fee, but with postage payable.