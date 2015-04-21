Alt-J and Twin Atlantic Confirmed For Reading & Leeds 2015

These Vintage Reading And Leeds Festival Photos Are Amazing
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
The Gaslight Anthem, Drenge and Palma Violets will also play the split festival in August.
Alt-J have been annoucned to play the main stage at Reading & Leeds Festival this summer. The electronic trio will play the coveted evening slot, appearing before Mumford & Sons. Gus Unger-Hamilton, the band's keyboardist, said "We're really over the moon to be returning to Reading & Leeds. It'll be our third time playing, and we always have the best time."
As well as Alt-J, the likes of The Gaslight Anthem, Drenge, Palma Violets, FIDLAR and Japanese metal idol band BABYMETAL will all grace the mainstage.
Twin Atlantic and Parquet Courts, amongst loads of others, have been confirmed for the NME / BBC Radio 1 stage.
Reading & Leeds takes place August 28th to 30th. Tickets are on sale now.
