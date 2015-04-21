Alt-J and Twin Atlantic Confirmed For Reading & Leeds 2015

Alt-J have been annoucned to play the main stage at Reading & Leeds Festival this summer. The electronic trio will play the coveted evening slot, appearing before Mumford & Sons. Gus Unger-Hamilton, the band's keyboardist, said "We're really over the moon to be returning to Reading & Leeds. It'll be our third time playing, and we always have the best time."

As well as Alt-J, the likes of The Gaslight Anthem, Drenge, Palma Violets, FIDLAR and Japanese metal idol band BABYMETAL will all grace the mainstage.

Twin Atlantic and Parquet Courts, amongst loads of others, have been confirmed for the NME / BBC Radio 1 stage.

Reading & Leeds takes place August 28th to 30th. Tickets are on sale now.