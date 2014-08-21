15 acts you should see at Reading and Leeds festivals 2014

These Vintage Reading And Leeds Festival Photos Are Amazing
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
Not sure who to watch at this year's festivals? Radio X's Danielle Perry has picked a handful of some of the greatest artists who will be making an appearance.
Josh Homme and his men are at the height of their powers right now - don't miss out on the chance to hear some of the latest album …Like Clockwork live at the home of rock.
Still a great live show after all these years and Howlin' Pelle Almqvist is one of the best frontmen ever.
The Leeds rockers are about to release their third album, Blood… and it's their best yet.
The duo of Laura-Mary Carter and Steven Ansell have made one of the albums of 2014 with their latest, eponymous outing. Don't miss their live show.
Riding high with their new album, So Long See You Tomorrow, this will be a gentler moment on the Reading and Leeds bill, but something very special.
The epic soundscapes of the new album Luminous will be a R+L highlight.
An enchanting new British singer-songwriter signed to the always-excellent Transgressive label.
Southampton's blues-rock trio are getting better and better - their Reading and Leeds set will showcase their latest LP, Himalayan.
Some mesmerising psychedelic sounds from this young Peterborough trio.
THE band of 2014? See the dynamic duo before they get massive.
Classic indie pop from this excellent New York band.
Stunning brother and sister duo from Belfast. The new White Stripes? Maybe.
More excellent experimental rock from New York, currently touring their second album Distraction.
Another exciting British power duo, delivering Led Zeppelin-esque power tunes.
Also a favourite of our very own Scroobius Pip, Kate is a poet and spoken word artist who's unmissable live.
