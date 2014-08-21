15 acts you should see at Reading and Leeds festivals 2014

1. Queens Of The Stone Age

Josh Homme and his men are at the height of their powers right now - don't miss out on the chance to hear some of the latest album …Like Clockwork live at the home of rock.



2. The Hives

Still a great live show after all these years and Howlin' Pelle Almqvist is one of the best frontmen ever.

3. Pulled Apart By Horses

The Leeds rockers are about to release their third album, Blood… and it's their best yet.

4. Blood Red Shoes

The duo of Laura-Mary Carter and Steven Ansell have made one of the albums of 2014 with their latest, eponymous outing. Don't miss their live show.

5. Bombay Bicycle Club

Riding high with their new album, So Long See You Tomorrow, this will be a gentler moment on the Reading and Leeds bill, but something very special.

6. The Horrors

The epic soundscapes of the new album Luminous will be a R+L highlight.

7. Marika Hackman

An enchanting new British singer-songwriter signed to the always-excellent Transgressive label.

8. Band of Skulls

Southampton's blues-rock trio are getting better and better - their Reading and Leeds set will showcase their latest LP, Himalayan.

9. The Wytches

Some mesmerising psychedelic sounds from this young Peterborough trio.

10. Royal Blood

THE band of 2014? See the dynamic duo before they get massive.

11. The Pains of Being Pure At Heart

Classic indie pop from this excellent New York band.



12. Southern

Stunning brother and sister duo from Belfast. The new White Stripes? Maybe.

13. Bear Hands

More excellent experimental rock from New York, currently touring their second album Distraction.

14. Dolomite Minor

Another exciting British power duo, delivering Led Zeppelin-esque power tunes.

15. Kate Tempest

Also a favourite of our very own Scroobius Pip, Kate is a poet and spoken word artist who's unmissable live.