Primal Scream to headline Secret Garden Party 2016

2nd December 2015, 15:06

The Scottish rockers are among the first acts announced on the bill.

Primal Scream 2013

Primal Scream are set to headline Secret Garden Party 2016. 

Bobby Gillespie and the Rocks Off band will play the alternative festival, which takes place on 21-24 July at Mill Hill field.

Other acts announced include Lissie, Caribou State and Rae Morris, with more to be revealed.

The theme for the festival this year is The Gardeners Guide To The Galaxy, with a special SGP “mission” given to all attendees.

Secret Garden Party page 2016  

Tickets (or “applications”) are now open at www.secretgarden.com

