Primal Scream to headline Secret Garden Party 2016

Primal Scream are set to headline Secret Garden Party 2016.

Bobby Gillespie and the Rocks Off band will play the alternative festival, which takes place on 21-24 July at Mill Hill field.

Other acts announced include Lissie, Caribou State and Rae Morris, with more to be revealed.

The theme for the festival this year is The Gardeners Guide To The Galaxy, with a special SGP “mission” given to all attendees.

Tickets (or “applications”) are now open at www.secretgarden.com