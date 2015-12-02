Primal Scream to headline Secret Garden Party 2016

The Scottish rockers are among the first acts announced on the bill.
Primal Scream are set to headline Secret Garden Party 2016.
Bobby Gillespie and the Rocks Off band will play the alternative festival, which takes place on 21-24 July at Mill Hill field.
Other acts announced include Lissie, Caribou State and Rae Morris, with more to be revealed.
The theme for the festival this year is The Gardeners Guide To The Galaxy, with a special SGP “mission” given to all attendees.
First acts at @SecretGardenHQ include @ScreamOfficial @lissiemusic @raemorrismusic & more! https://t.co/zaUmhHvsR0 pic.twitter.com/MB4XSEw9MQ
— Festival Baby (@festivalbaby) December 2, 2015
Tickets (or “applications”) are now open at www.secretgarden.com
Comments
Powered by Facebook