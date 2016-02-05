Primal Scream To Headline Electric Fields Festival 2016

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The Chaosmosis band have been confirmed for the Scottish Festival.
Primal Scream have been announced as headliners for Electric Fields 2016 .
TICKETS ARE GO!!! Head here to get yours now! https://t.co/Y6wgvN2xEG pic.twitter.com/iKXhDecvCC— Electric Fields (@Electric_Fields) February 5, 2016
The Glasgow-formed rockers will be playing the Scottish festival, which takes place on 26-27 August.
Also confirmed for the two-day-event at Drumlanrig Castle are Everything Everything, The Twilight Sad, Erol Alkan, Public Service Broadcasting and more.
Early bird tickets are on sale now at £75, with tickets starting at £85 thereafter.
The band - whose Where The Light Gets In single currently features as our Record Of The Week - are also set to top the bill at Secret Garden festival this year.
Their Chaosmosis album is set for release on 18 March 2016.
