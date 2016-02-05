Primal Scream To Headline Electric Fields Festival 2016

5th February 2016, 16:25

The Chaosmosis band have been confirmed for the Scottish Festival.

Primal Scream

Primal Scream have been announced as headliners for Electric Fields 2016 .

The  Glasgow-formed rockers will be playing the Scottish festival, which takes place on 26-27 August.

Also confirmed for the two-day-event at Drumlanrig Castle are Everything Everything, The Twilight Sad, Erol Alkan, Public Service Broadcasting and more.

Early bird tickets are on sale now at £75, with tickets starting at £85 thereafter. 

The band - whose Where The Light Gets In single currently features as our Record Of The Week - are also set to top the bill at Secret Garden festival this year.

Their Chaosmosis album is set for release on 18 March 2016.

