Primal Scream To Headline Electric Fields Festival 2016

Primal Scream have been announced as headliners for Electric Fields 2016 .

TICKETS ARE GO!!! Head here to get yours now! https://t.co/Y6wgvN2xEG pic.twitter.com/iKXhDecvCC — Electric Fields (@Electric_Fields) February 5, 2016

The Glasgow-formed rockers will be playing the Scottish festival, which takes place on 26-27 August.

Also confirmed for the two-day-event at Drumlanrig Castle are Everything Everything, The Twilight Sad, Erol Alkan, Public Service Broadcasting and more.

Early bird tickets are on sale now at £75, with tickets starting at £85 thereafter.

The band - whose Where The Light Gets In single currently features as our Record Of The Week - are also set to top the bill at Secret Garden festival this year.

Their Chaosmosis album is set for release on 18 March 2016.