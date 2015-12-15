Pixies, Foals and Wolf Alice For NOS Alive Festival 2016

15th December 2015, 17:32

The bands are set for the Portuguese Festival, which takes place on 7-9 July 2016.

Pixies

The first acts have been announced for Portugal's NOS Alive Festival 2016.

The Pixies are set to play the opening headline slot at the three-day event, which takes place in Lisbon from 7-9 July.

 

Foals will take to the stage on 8 July 2016, following their hugely anticipated UK arena tour.

 

Mercury Prize nominees Wolf Alice will also play the sunny festival- which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. 

 

Other confirmed acts include M83, Father John Misty, José González and Years & Years.

