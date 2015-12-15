Pixies, Foals and Wolf Alice For NOS Alive Festival 2016

The first acts have been announced for Portugal's NOS Alive Festival 2016.

The Pixies are set to play the opening headline slot at the three-day event, which takes place in Lisbon from 7-9 July.

A banda de culto @PIXIES tem passagem garantida pelo @NOS_Alive , dia 7 julho • Pixies will be playing at #NOSalive pic.twitter.com/a7Po096zVY — NOS Alive (@NOS_Alive) December 9, 2015

Foals will take to the stage on 8 July 2016, following their hugely anticipated UK arena tour.

O rock dos @foals vai invadir o Palco NOS no dia 8 JUL • Foals will be playing at NOS Alive on July 8th #NOSAlive pic.twitter.com/4nK5sSGz7v — NOS Alive (@NOS_Alive) December 10, 2015

Mercury Prize nominees Wolf Alice will also play the sunny festival- which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Wolf Alice pela primeira vez em Portugal 7 de julho no NOS Alive • @wolfalicemusic #NOSalive https://t.co/d1ZEq7ntj4 pic.twitter.com/wrzEOTwQJa — NOS Alive (@NOS_Alive) December 14, 2015

Other confirmed acts include M83, Father John Misty, José González and Years & Years.