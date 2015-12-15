Pixies, Foals and Wolf Alice For NOS Alive Festival 2016

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
The bands are set for the Portuguese Festival, which takes place on 7-9 July 2016.
The first acts have been announced for Portugal's NOS Alive Festival 2016.
The Pixies are set to play the opening headline slot at the three-day event, which takes place in Lisbon from 7-9 July.
A banda de culto @PIXIES tem passagem garantida pelo @NOS_Alive , dia 7 julho • Pixies will be playing at #NOSalive pic.twitter.com/a7Po096zVY
— NOS Alive (@NOS_Alive) December 9, 2015
Foals will take to the stage on 8 July 2016, following their hugely anticipated UK arena tour.
O rock dos @foals vai invadir o Palco NOS no dia 8 JUL • Foals will be playing at NOS Alive on July 8th #NOSAlive pic.twitter.com/4nK5sSGz7v
— NOS Alive (@NOS_Alive) December 10, 2015
Mercury Prize nominees Wolf Alice will also play the sunny festival- which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.
Wolf Alice pela primeira vez em Portugal 7 de julho no NOS Alive • @wolfalicemusic #NOSalive https://t.co/d1ZEq7ntj4 pic.twitter.com/wrzEOTwQJa
— NOS Alive (@NOS_Alive) December 14, 2015
Other confirmed acts include M83, Father John Misty, José González and Years & Years.
