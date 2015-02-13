Parklife 2015: Ben Howard and George Ezra Lead Line-Up

With tickets for Parklife 2015 going on sale at 9am tomorrow morning, the full line-up for the June 6-7 festival has been unveiled - and it's a cracker.



Rudimental and Disclosure top the bill, with Ben Howard and George Ezra bringing their brilliant live shows - as seen at Radio X's Winter Wonderland - to the fifth year of the festival.



Earlier this week, Great X-Pectations favourite and BRIT Awards Critics' Choice winner James Bay was announced for the bill. Today's announcement features even more exciting acts like Everything Everything, Metronomy and Jamie xx.



Jungle, who look like being one of the must-see acts of 2015 festival season, are also confirmed to play.



Legendary hip-hop acts The Roots and Wu-Tang Clan join iconic rapper Nas on the line-up, while dance fans will be able to enjoy the sounds of Fatboy Slim, Todd Terje & The Olsens and Hercules & Love Affair.



More than 140,000 fans are expected at Parklife over the two days of the event, with weekend tickets priced from £89.50 . 10,000 pre-registration tickets have already sold out.