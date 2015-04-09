NOS Alive 2015 Confirms Mogwai, Django Django And Bear's Den

NOS Alive looks set to be one of the hottest summer festivals of the year, today adding Django Django and Mogwai to a bill that's headlined by Muse and Alt-J.

Disclosure, Bear's Den and Chromeo are also included in today's raft of line-up additions for the festival, which takes place 9-11 July.



55,000 fans are expected at the Lisbon event, which was previously known as Optimus Alive. It's the ninth year of the festival.



The Jesus and Mary Chain, Kodaline and Future Islands will also perform. Day tickets and weekend passes are available here .