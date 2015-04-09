NOS Alive 2015 Confirms Mogwai, Django Django And Bear's Den

9th April 2015, 14:15

The Portugese festival continues to build on its already impressive line-up with the addition of Mogwai, Django Django and Bear's Den amongst others.

Django Django 2015

NOS Alive looks set to be one of the hottest summer festivals of the year, today adding Django Django and Mogwai to a bill that's headlined by Muse and Alt-J.

Disclosure, Bear's Den and Chromeo are also included in today's raft of line-up additions for the festival, which takes place 9-11 July.

55,000 fans are expected at the Lisbon event, which was previously known as Optimus Alive. It's the ninth year of the festival.

The Jesus and Mary Chain, Kodaline and Future Islands will also perform. Day tickets and weekend passes are available here .

