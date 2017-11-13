Noel Gallagher & Courteeners For Neighbourhood Weekender

The two day festival in Warrington's Victoria Park will also feature Jake Bugg, Kodaline, Blossoms, The Coral, Editors and more... Get full ticket info here.

Courteeners and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have been announced as headliners of next year’s Neighbourhood Weekender.

The brand new two day festival will take place in the heart of the North West at Warrington’s Victoria Park on the Bank Holiday weekend of 26 and 27 May 2018.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday 17 November via www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

An exclusive pre-sale for Warrington residents (that’s people with a WA postcode) go on sale at 9.30am on Thursday 16 November via this link.

The former Oasis man is set to release his third solo album Who Built The Moon later this month, so the show will be an opportunity to hear the new songs live.

Meanwhile, Courteeners make their full live return following their biggest headline show to date at Emirates Old Trafford earlier this year and frontman Liam Fray’s sold out acoustic tour last month.

Following the announcement of the brand new outdoor festival, the amazing line-up also includes acclaimed live artists Blossoms, Jake Bugg, Kodaline, Editors, The Coral, Circa Waves, Miles Kane, The Sherlocks, Starsailor, Reverend And The Makers, DMA’s and The Pigeon Detectives.

Also joining the bill are some hot new artists, including Tom Grennan, The Big Moon, Fickle Friends, Cabbage, Spring King, Louis Berry, The Magic Gang and many more. More artists will be unveiled soon.

Neighbourhood Weekender promises an excellent weekend of live music across three stages along with a hub of local food and drink stalls.

Neighbourhood Weekender 2018 Line-Up:

Saturday 26 May 2018

COURTEENERS

JAKE BUGG

KODALINE

CIRCA WAVES

MILES KANE

STARSAILOR

REVEREND AND THE MAKERS

THE BIG MOON

CABBAGE

THE MAGIC GANG

SPRING KING

FICKLE FRIENDS

LEWIS CAPALDI

FEET

SAM FENDER



Sunday 27 May 2018

NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS

BLOSSOMS

EDITORS

THE CORAL

THE SHERLOCKS

DMA’S

TOM GRENNAN

THE PIGEON DETECTIVES

LOUIS BERRY

STEREO HONEY

JERRY WILLIAMS

WHENYOUNG