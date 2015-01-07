No Leefest For 2015 As Festival Bosses Plan Year Off

After five years at Highams Farm, Leefest bosses have announced the festival will be taking a break in 2015 to allow them plan for a move to a bigger venue in 2016.



In a statement on their website, the organisers said they had hoped to put on an event in 2015 but have "more ambitious plans".



They said: "This is a unique opportunity for us to make LeeFest more sustainable, more creative and even more ambitious in the long term.



"The 10th LeeFest must do that justice and simultaneously take the event forward, setting a precedent for the years to come.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the team at Highams Farm for their incredible support and hard work over the past few years. They took us on when we were just some kids throwing a party, and have been nothing short of instrumental in helping the festival develop into the one we are so proud of now."



The festival began in 2006 in organiser Lee Denny's garden when he and some mates put on a festival when his parents were away. It's since grown into one of the UK's best-regarded small festivals.



Past line-ups have included The Futureheads, The Cribs and Bastille. You can read the full statement here.