Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Added to Open'er

Queens Of The Stone Age have already been confirmed for the event at an old airbase in Gdynia.

The current line-up of Josh Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman and Dan Fertita will play the event on July 5 2013.

The band joins Blur and Kings of Leon in headlining the popular festival between July 3 and 6.

Arctic Monkeys, Alt-J, Editors and Modest Mouse are also on the bill