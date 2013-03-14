Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Added to Open'er

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds and Devendra Banhart have been added to the line up for this year's Heineken Open'er festival in Poland.
Queens Of The Stone Age have already been confirmed for the event at an old airbase in Gdynia.
The current line-up of Josh Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman and Dan Fertita will play the event on July 5 2013.
The band joins Blur and Kings of Leon in headlining the popular festival between July 3 and 6.
Arctic Monkeys, Alt-J, Editors and Modest Mouse are also on the bill
Comments
Powered by Facebook