Rock En Seine Announces 2017 Line-Up

Rock en Seine has announced its line-up for 2017.

The French festival, which takes place in Paris from 25-27 August, will play host to the likes of The xx, Flume, Franz Ferdinand and PJ Harvey.

Flume and Franz Ferdinand will play the Friday night of the event, with two-time Mercury Prize-winnwer PJ Harvey and London trio The xx topping the bill on the Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.

Also confirmed for the three-day-festival are Franz Ferdinand, Cypress Hill, At The Drive In and The Kills.

Tickets go on sale from Thursday 9 March from www.rockenseine.com

Photo: Laura Coulson