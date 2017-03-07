Rock En Seine Announces 2017 Line-Up

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
The xx, Flume, PJ Harvey & Franz Ferdinand will headline the Parisian festival.
Rock en Seine has announced its line-up for 2017.
The French festival, which takes place in Paris from 25-27 August, will play host to the likes of The xx, Flume, Franz Ferdinand and PJ Harvey.
Flume and Franz Ferdinand will play the Friday night of the event, with two-time Mercury Prize-winnwer PJ Harvey and London trio The xx topping the bill on the Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.
Also confirmed for the three-day-festival are Franz Ferdinand, Cypress Hill, At The Drive In and The Kills.
Tickets go on sale from Thursday 9 March from www.rockenseine.com
Photo: Laura Coulson
