This New Knebworth Festival Is The Most 90s Thing Ever...

The Happy Mondays press image. Picture: Press

The iconic site will now play host to Cool Britannia festival where the Happy Mondays and Ocean Colour Scene will headline.

A new festival at Knebworth has been announced, and it's pretty much a 90s music-lovers wet dream.

Cool Britannia - which is set to take place at the site of the Hertfordshire grounds from 31 August - 2 September - will feature a line-up of famous acts from the decade, including headliners The Happy Mondays and Moseley's finest, Ocean Colour Scene.

Ocean Colour Scene press image. Picture: Press

Also featuring on the bill are the likes of the Embrace, Peter Hook & The Light, Toploader, Space and Dodgy.

The festival will also witness the premiere of Britpop Classical, which will see a full orchestra - together with rock band and guest soloists including The Farm’s Peter Hooton, Republica’s Saffron and Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory - perform unique versions of Britpop classics.

The iconic site, which boasts landmark gigs from the likes of Queen, Oasis and Robbie Williams, will go full-on 90s nostalgia with something for the dance heads too.

The event also boasts a Ministry of Sound Big Top stage complete with appearances from the likes of K-Klass, Todd Terry, Alfredo, Dave Pearce and Jazzie B.

And if that's still not 90s enough for you, why not watch Heather Smalls play the main stage, or see N-Trance and Black Box as part of the event's Club Classics PAs?

Tickets for Cool Britannia go on sale at 9am on Friday 2 February from official website coolbritanniafest.com.

