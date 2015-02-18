Mumford And Sons Top The Bill For Open'er 2015

18th February 2015, 18:05

The popular Polish festival has just announced that Mumford and Sons will headline the event this year.

Mumford And Sons

Mumford and Sons are the latest British act to be confirmed for a headline slot at Open'er Festival, joining Alt-J and Kasabian. The folk band will be playing the Main Stage on the Friday, 3 July.

It's another festival date this summer for the band, who are already set to play Reading and Leeds.

It's the 13th year of the festival, and the 2015 line-up also features St.Vincent, Jose Gonzalez and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead.

Open'er takes place at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield in Gdynia, running from Wednesday 1-4 July 2015.

Early bird tickets have sold out, but there are plenty of four day passes still available on the festival's official website.

Comments

Now Playing

News