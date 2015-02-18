Mumford And Sons Top The Bill For Open'er 2015

Mumford and Sons are the latest British act to be confirmed for a headline slot at Open'er Festival, joining Alt-J and Kasabian. The folk band will be playing the Main Stage on the Friday, 3 July.



It's another festival date this summer for the band, who are already set to play Reading and Leeds.



It's the 13th year of the festival, and the 2015 line-up also features St.Vincent, Jose Gonzalez and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead.

Open'er takes place at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield in Gdynia, running from Wednesday 1-4 July 2015.



Early bird tickets have sold out, but there are plenty of four day passes still available on the festival's official website.