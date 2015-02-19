Mumford And Sons Added To NOS Alive 2015

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
A line-up that already includes Muse, Alt-J and Kodaline has gotten even stronger with the addition of Mumford and Sons and more.
The latest batch of bands for Portugal's NOS Alive festival has been announced and includes Mumford and Sons, James Blake and Roisin Murphy.
They're added to one of the strongest line-ups of the upcoming festival season, which is spearheaded by Muse. 55,000 fans are expected to attend the Lisbon event, which takes place 9-11 July.
It's the ninth year of the festival, which has previously seen the Arctic Monkeys, The Libertines and Depeche Mode play.
Other acts confirmed for 2015 include The Jesus and Mary Chain, The Wombats and Future Islands. Day tickets and weekend passes are available here.
