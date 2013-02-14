Parklife Weekender: More of The Line Up Unveiled

The Horrors, Plan B and Simian Mobile Disco are among the new confirmations.

It'll be Plan B's Parklife Weekender debut this year - he's said he can't wait to play to Manchester fans.

"I am really looking forward to playing my first-ever Parklife Festival... I've played up North a few times and the crowds are always up for it and I buzz off their energy!".

We're told the final additions of the line-up will be announced very soon and Manchester location revealed on February 21.

The Maccabees have already been announced for the event - which takes place June 8 and 9.