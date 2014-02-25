Maximo Park and Frank Turner for Standon Calling 2014

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls will headline the opening night, Friday 1 August, while the festival's third headliner will be announced in the coming weeks.



The full line-up so far is:

Amber Run

Beans On Toast

Charli XCX

Clean Bandit

Easy Star All Stars

Ella Eyre

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls (headliner)

Imperial Leisure

Leisure Society

Maximo Park (headliner)

Peace

Saint Raymond

The Cuban Brothers

The Heavy

The Other Tribe

TOY

Tickets are available from the official Standon Calling site.