Maximo Park and Frank Turner for Standon Calling 2014

The first two headliners for the festival have been announced. The event takes place at Standon Lordship between 1 and 3 August.
Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls will headline the opening night, Friday 1 August, while the festival's third headliner will be announced in the coming weeks.
The full line-up so far is:
Amber Run
Beans On Toast
Charli XCX
Clean Bandit
Easy Star All Stars
Ella Eyre
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls (headliner)
Imperial Leisure
Leisure Society
Maximo Park (headliner)
Peace
Saint Raymond
The Cuban Brothers
The Heavy
The Other Tribe
TOY
Tickets are available from the official Standon Calling site.
