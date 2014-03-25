The Kooks added to Liverpool Sound City line-up

The band will perform at its closing night party on May 3, with the performance their only confirmed UK festival so far.



The Kooks will play Liverpool Sound City's iconic DIY underground carpark stage, which will be transformed into a mega industrial music venue for the three days of the festival.

“This a real coup for Sound City," Alex Simmonds, Marketing Manager at Sound City said. "The Kooks are back bigger and better than ever and they are joining the best bill we’ve ever had. It’s going to be an incredible sign-off to this year’s festival.”

Kodaline, Gruff Rhys, Blood Red Shoes, Jungle, Wolf Alice, Darlia, Circa Waves, Jon Hopkins, Albert Hammond Jnr., Jimi Goodwin, Drenge and Bipolar Sunshine are among the acts who have already been confirmed for this year's Liverpool Sound City.



The final acts and further conference speakers will be announced early next month.



Liverpool Sound City takes 1-3 May 2014.



Tickets are on sale now.