Sound City 2016 Announces First Wave Of Acts

Following the news that The Coral are set to headline the Liverpool festival on Sunday night, Sound City has announced the first wave of 2016 artists, which includes Circa Waves, Sleaford Mods, The Dandy Warhols, Young Fathers and Band of Skulls.

Liverpool indie-rockers Circa Waves will play on Saturday and actually formed after meeting at Sound City 2013.

Lead singer Kieran Shudall says: “Sound City is such an iconic festival and it’s an honour to be returning as a band and playing to a home crowd right on the Banks of the Mersey. It’s going to be a massive show!”

Other acts announced include 2014 Mercury winners Young Fathers, Oregon’s very own The Dandy Warhols and the garage rock trio Band of Skulls.

Sound City takes place on 28 and 29 May 2016 at the Liverpool Waters Bramley-Moore Dock, an historic waterfront location. Hundreds of bands, performers, happenings and experiences still to be announced, Sound City is an essential fixture on the festival calendar. Tickets for Sound City 2016 go on sale 9am Friday 27 November at www.liverpoolsoundcity.co.uk