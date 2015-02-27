Sound City Announce The Cribs In Second Wave Of Line-Up

The Vaccines, Belle and Sebastian and The Flaming Lips are already confirmed to headline Liverpool's Sound City festival in May, but we can now add The Cribs, Peace and Everything Everything to the bill.



Fat White Family, Swans and George the Poet have also been confirmed to play the showcase and conference event, with organisers saying they want to "redefine" city festivals.



The Bohicas, The Sundowners, Spector and Honeyblood are set to perform too, with local acts represented by former Coral man Bill Ryder-Jones and the upcoming Tea Street Band.



Everything Everything will support The Vaccines, who are the main act on the Friday of the festival, which runs 22-24 May.



"Liverpool has such a sense and conspicuous love of live music so we always feel at home there, we always have a good time and a great party," said Jeremy Pritchard, Everything Everything bassist.



"In the early days of Everything Everything we always seemed to end up roaring drunk, sleeping on someone's floor on Smithdown Road. It will be particularly cool to play at the new location on the docks, that kind of post-industrial landscape is always inspiring."



The festival has said more live acts will be confirmed over the next few weeks but for the full line-up and information on how to attend, head over to the Sound City website .