Pete Doherty For Liverpool Sound City 2016

How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The Libertines frontman has been announced alongside over 50 new acts for the May festival.
Pete Doherty has been confirmed for Liverpool Sound City 2016.
The Libertines frontman will top the bill on the North Stage of the festival on Sunday 29 May.
NEWS! @petedoherty added to the #SoundCity16 lineup! Limited tickets available from https://t.co/OlTIwOGLrQ pic.twitter.com/FgikeY1yBP— Liverpool Sound City (@SoundCity) March 31, 2016
Over 50 acts have also been confirmed for the event, which takes place at Liverpool Waters Bramley-Moore Dock from 28-29 May 2016, including Bill Ryder Jones, C Duncan and many more.
The festival will also play host to the In Conversation With Radio X stage, hosted by Xposure's John Kennedy and author and DJ Dave Haslam.
The stage will feature Keynote speakers from across the film, music and art world including Paddy Considine, Circa Waves, Sleaford Mods, Alexei Sayle and Roisin Murphy.
Doherty and co. will join previously announced acts, Catfish And The Bottlemen, The Coral, Leftfield and The Dandy Warhols.
