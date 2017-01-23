Liverpool Sound City Announces 10th Anniversary Line-Up

Liverpool Sound City has announced its 10th anniversary line-up.

The Kooks, Metronomy and The Human League are among the acts playing the festival, which will take place from 25-28 May 2017.

This year will also see the festival move to the larger site of Clarence Dock, while hosting four days of activities for the first time ever.

See the full line-up below:

The Human League will kick off proceedings with a headline slot on Thursday 25 May, followed by John Cale & guests, who will be playing The Velvet Underground & Nico album on Friday 26 May.

Saturday night will see Metronomy top the bill, while The Kooks will round off the event on Sunday 28 May.

Sound City CEO Dave Pichilingi said: “We’ve pulled out all the stops for our tenth birthday. We wanted to do something really special, not just to mark to occasion but also to reward all those loyal Sound Citizens who have come with us on this amazing ten-year journey and I think you’ll agree the line-up is incredible.

“I think the term legend is over-used these days but we have bona fide music legends on the bill every single day of the festival and we still have lots more to announce. It is without doubt the best line-up we’ve ever announced and one not to be missed. It’s going to be one hell of a party!”

Tickets for Sound City 2017 go on sale at 9am on Friday 27th January