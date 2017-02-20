The Cribs & More Join Liverpool Sound City 2017 Line-Up

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The Men's Needs trio are among the second wave of acts announced for the festival.
The Cribs are among the acts added to the line-up for Liverpool Sound City 2017.
The Wakefield trio joins the award-winning event, celebrating 15 years of their third album Men's Needs, Woman's Needs, Whatever with a very special performance.
Also confirmed for the festival's 10th anniversary are the likes of The Amazons, Vant and Decklan McKenna.
Welcome to the party @thecribs @TheAmazons @wearevant @DeclanMcKenna Tim Peaks Diner & many more!https://t.co/eH8K6U8dAq#soundcity17 pic.twitter.com/G5IP4dYMc9— Liverpool Sound City (@SoundCity) February 20, 2017
The acts join previously announced The Human League, John Cale, Metronomy and The Kooks.
The Human League will kick off proceedings with a headline slot on Thursday 25 May, followed by John Cale & guests, who will be playing The Velvet Underground & Nico album on Friday 26 May.
Saturday night will see Metronomy top the bill, while The Kooks will round off the event on Sunday 28 May.
This year will also see the festival move to the larger site of Clarence Dock, while hosting four days of activities for the first time ever.
Tickets are on sale now.
