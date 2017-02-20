The Cribs & More Join Liverpool Sound City 2017 Line-Up

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Men's Needs trio are among the second wave of acts announced for the festival.
The Cribs are among the acts added to the line-up for Liverpool Sound City 2017.
The Wakefield trio joins the award-winning event, celebrating 15 years of their third album Men's Needs, Woman's Needs, Whatever with a very special performance.
Also confirmed for the festival's 10th anniversary are the likes of The Amazons, Vant and Decklan McKenna.
Welcome to the party @thecribs @TheAmazons @wearevant @DeclanMcKenna Tim Peaks Diner & many more!https://t.co/eH8K6U8dAq#soundcity17 pic.twitter.com/G5IP4dYMc9— Liverpool Sound City (@SoundCity) February 20, 2017
The acts join previously announced The Human League, John Cale, Metronomy and The Kooks.
The Human League will kick off proceedings with a headline slot on Thursday 25 May, followed by John Cale & guests, who will be playing The Velvet Underground & Nico album on Friday 26 May.
Saturday night will see Metronomy top the bill, while The Kooks will round off the event on Sunday 28 May.
This year will also see the festival move to the larger site of Clarence Dock, while hosting four days of activities for the first time ever.
Tickets are on sale now.
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The Lights Out duo discussed meeting the Hollywood A-lister and revealed what he thought of their set on the Pyramid Stage.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
The Kasabian rocker recalled the unconventional way he prepared for their 2014 set, which involved his good mate Noel Fielding.
Comments
Powered by Facebook